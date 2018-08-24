SAG HARBOR, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Billy Joel’s Long Island neighbors are speaking out against his plans for a massive renovation at his home in the Hamptons.

“I love Billy Joel but quite honestly the project that’s been described on paper is just too big in scale,” George Holley told CBS2’s Reena Roy.

The singer’s zoning attorney, Jon Tarbet, tells CBS2 Joel wants to change up the home’s floor plan. The project will expand a connector between two structures on his property and also make those buildings the same height, raising the roof line by four feet.

Tarbet adds that the changes are being made to meet new FEMA flood zone standards. “The structures predate FEMA, but when you spend money renovating you have to comply with FEMA.”

Joel’s neighbors argues that the construction will ruin the look of the historic village of Sag Harbor. They voiced their concerns at a public hearing Thursday, many saying the house will block the local skyline. Some residents defended the legendary singer, saying Joel is a valued member of the community and good for the local economy.

A local board will meet on Sept. 13 to vote on the proposal. If it’s approved, Joel’s attorney says construction would start soon and last about a year.