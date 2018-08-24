DJ Sixsmith

A basketball championship is on the line at the Barclay’s Center tonight in Brooklyn. It’s not an NBA title, but instead the Big3 Championship.

The 3 on 3 basketball league featuring retired NBA players such as former New York Knicks Amare Stoudemire and Nate Robinson will play its championship and consolation games at the home of the Brooklyn Nets. The league’s commissioner and NBA Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler stopped by the CBS Local Studios today and says playing in New York is an honor.

“New York is the mecca of basketball and the mecca of the media in basketball,” said Drexler. “To have our final game here is a treat. The fans in our first game here last season showed up and showed out. We wanted to reward them by bringing our final game here.”

Fans at tonight’s games will also be treated to a special performance by musician and league founder Ice Cube. Drexler says the people of Brooklyn are in for an amazing show.

“Cube is one of the best performers in the world. This guy is an international icon and everything he does turns to gold.”

In addition to discussing his own NBA career, Drexler talked about the Houston Rockets adding former New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony. The 1995 NBA champion feels as though Melo gives Houston the chance to compete for a championship over the next few years.

“These guys are set to make a run at the championship for the next five years.”