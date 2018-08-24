37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (CBSNewYork) – Celebrity gossip columnist and “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” host Robin Leach has passed away at the age of 76, according to a statement from his family.

Leach had reportedly been hospitalized since last November after suffering a stroke in Cabo San Lucas. Columnist John Katsilometes reported on twitter that the beloved television personality suffered a second stroke on Aug. 20 before passing away early Friday morning.

“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m.,” Leach’s family said in a statement.

The London native was most known for giving viewers a glimpse of lavish “champagne wishes and caviar dreams” on Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, which aired from 1984 to 1995.

Robin Leach was 76 years old.

