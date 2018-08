NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly spraying an unknown substance on two buses in Brooklyn early Thursday morning.

Police say he sprayed the driver of a B-15 bus in Brownsville, then ran off.

That driver was hospitalized.

Later in the afternoon, he allegedly struck again on a bus at East 98th and Blake Avenue.

The bus driver and two female passengers were hospitalized and released.