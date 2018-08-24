37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCorrupt Crimes
    08:30 AMKiller Mysteries
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Crown Heights, Jesse Hamilton, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people were shot Thursday night outside a state senator’s campaign office in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Police were called to Montgomery Street and Rogers Avenue around 7:35 p.m.

A 16-year-old boy had been shot in the torso. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 31-year-old man was shot three times in the torso. His condition is unknown.

Police said a few blocks away, a bullet was found lodged in the door frame of State Sen. Jesse Hamilton’s office on Bedford Avenue.

“If someone is coming out of my campaign office door right here, literately, you’re coming out and the bullet is right here. So literately, if someone was coming out of my campaign office tonight at the wrong time, they would have gotten shot,” he said.

Hamilton went on to decry gun violence in the neighborhood, saying he’s tired of going to funerals and seeing mothers cry over lost children.

The shooting is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s