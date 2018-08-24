NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people were shot Thursday night outside a state senator’s campaign office in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Police were called to Montgomery Street and Rogers Avenue around 7:35 p.m.

A 16-year-old boy had been shot in the torso. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 31-year-old man was shot three times in the torso. His condition is unknown.

A shooting just occurred right by my campaign office, my staff feared for their lives. The bullets were so close, thank God no one was injured. #stoptheviolence #crownheights pic.twitter.com/ZWiBB8syp3 — Jesse Hamilton (@SenatorHamilton) August 24, 2018

Police said a few blocks away, a bullet was found lodged in the door frame of State Sen. Jesse Hamilton’s office on Bedford Avenue.

“If someone is coming out of my campaign office door right here, literately, you’re coming out and the bullet is right here. So literately, if someone was coming out of my campaign office tonight at the wrong time, they would have gotten shot,” he said.

Hamilton went on to decry gun violence in the neighborhood, saying he’s tired of going to funerals and seeing mothers cry over lost children.

The shooting is under investigation.