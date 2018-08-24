WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (CBSNewYork) – It was an incredible run, and they played hard, but it’s over for the kids from Staten Island.

The Little League World Series came to an end for the mid-island team after losing to Georgia 7-3, reports CBS2’s Steve Overmyer.

Ten weeks ago, the Little League World Series tournament began with 7,000 teams vying to get to Williamsport.

The team from Mid Island Little League on Staten Island made it to the final 3 in the United States before falling short one game away from the U.S. title.

The game started off great when John Calabrese plated two runs in the 1st inning, washing away sour jitters left over from their defeat by Hawaii the night before.

If there was one attribute that defined this team this season, it was poise – so when they had some misplays on the field, it was uncharacteristic.

“I told them I was extreme proud of them, it was emotional,” said Staten Island manager Joe Calabrese. “I’ve been with these kids for three months, I’ve been with some of them three, four years some of these kids.

“There’s a lot of tears going, you just keep moving on now,” he said. “This is their last Little League game, it’s time to go on to the big field now. They’re all winners. There’s here, they’re all winners.”

While they don’t come away with a title, they do leave Willamsport with memories of a lifetime.