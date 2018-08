NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A former head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been arrested on a sex abuse charge in New York.

Dr. Tom Frieden is accused of forcibly touching and harassing a 55-year-old woman in October 2017.

He’s charged with forcible touching, sex abuse and harassment.

Frieden served as New York City’s health commissioner from 2002 to 2009, then went on to lead the CDC until last year.

He was arrested Friday morning in Brooklyn.