Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Well the weekend is here and its a good one! Plenty of sunshine today with low humidity. Temps will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. If you’re headed to the beach, it’s smooth sailing with a low risk for rip currents.

nu tu skycast 3d today2 8/25 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

It stays nice tomorrow, aside from a slight uptick in the humidity. The only exception will be the mountains where a pop-up shower or t-storm is possible. But by no means anything to change plans over.

jl shorecast 2 8/25 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Monday, the heat and humidity return and will last through midweek. On Tuesday and Wednesday, heat indices could approach or exceed the century mark.

Have a great weekend and enjoy these pleasant temps while we have them!

