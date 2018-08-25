Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning, folks! Finally, we have a beautiful weekend ahead. Expect plenty of sunshine and low humidity levels.

Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. For Sunday, its a little bit warmer into the mid 80s as well as a bit more sticky. Still though, feeling nice! There is a slight chance of a t-storm in the mountains on Sunday, but everyone else stays dry.

The heat and humidity return to start next week, as feels like temps likely approach 100 again by Tuesday and Wednesday.

But for now, enjoy this great weekend!