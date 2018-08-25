37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning, folks! Finally, we have a beautiful weekend ahead. Expect plenty of sunshine and low humidity levels.

md wakeup highs 1 8/25 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. For Sunday, its a little bit warmer into the mid 80s as well as a bit more sticky. Still though, feeling nice! There is a slight chance of a t-storm in the mountains on Sunday, but everyone else stays dry.

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup 16 8/25 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

The heat and humidity return to start next week, as feels like temps likely approach 100 again by Tuesday and Wednesday.

But for now, enjoy this great weekend!

