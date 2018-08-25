37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Local TV, Lyric McHenry, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man wanted for questioning following the death of a reality TV star in the Bronx.

lyric mchenry person of interest nypd NYPD: Man Wanted For Questioning After Reality TV Star Found Dead

(Credit: NYPD)

Last week, 26-year-old Lyric McHenry, of Los Angeles, was found unresponsive on a sidewalk near Undercliffe Avenue and Boscobel Place in the Highbridge section.

Sources told CBS2 she had cocaine in her system and was 20 weeks pregnant. There were no obvious signs of trauma on her body.

lyric mchenry et NYPD: Man Wanted For Questioning After Reality TV Star Found Dead

(Credit: Entertainment Tonight)

McHenry was a star and producer of the reality TV e-series EJNYC.

Anyone with information about her death is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

