NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD released a sketch late Saturday in hopes of a identifying a woman whose dismembered body was discovered in a Bronx park.

Police said a parks employee found two bags full of human body parts Thursday at Crotona Park.

Sources told CBS2 the worker believed the bags might contain animal remains, but his boss noticed human hair inside of one the next day and called 911.

The medical examiner’s office is working to determine how and when the woman died. Investigators have not yet identified the body.

