Crotona Park, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD released a sketch late Saturday in hopes of a identifying a woman whose dismembered body was discovered in a Bronx park.

Police said a parks employee found two bags full of human body parts Thursday at Crotona Park.

crotona park body sketch nypd Police Work To Identify Woman Found Dismembered In Bronx Park

(Credit: NYPD)

Sources told CBS2 the worker believed the bags might contain animal remains, but his boss noticed human hair inside of one the next day and called 911.

The medical examiner’s office is working to determine how and when the woman died. Investigators have not yet identified the body.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

