Filed Under:Astoria

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a 17-year-old is in custody after a shooting in the Astoria section of Queens left a 29-year-old man dead.

Police responded to a 911 call of a person shot in front of an apartment building near 21st Street and 36th Avenue.

The male victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The identity of the victim has not yet been released pending notification of family members.

Police said charges were pending against the 17-old-old suspect.

