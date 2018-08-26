37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Good Sunday morning everybody! It’s gonna be another beautiful summer day – albeit with a bit more in the way of warmth! A pleasant start today will give way to a mostly sunny sky with temps in the low & mid 80s. The humidity will be slightly elevated but it won’t be unbearable.

CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow is when the real steamy conditions start…we’re expecting a few days of high humidity and high heat – temps in the upper 80s Monday with low & mid 90s through Wednesday. With all of that humidity, it may feel more like 100!

CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Things cool off Thursday to the low 80s and then even some 70s as you head into the weekend, but a few showers/storms may move through. Have a great Sunday!

