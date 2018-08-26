By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody! It’s gonna be another beautiful summer day – albeit with a bit more in the way of warmth! A pleasant start today will give way to a mostly sunny sky with temps in the low & mid 80s. The humidity will be slightly elevated but it won’t be unbearable.

Tomorrow is when the real steamy conditions start…we’re expecting a few days of high humidity and high heat – temps in the upper 80s Monday with low & mid 90s through Wednesday. With all of that humidity, it may feel more like 100!

Things cool off Thursday to the low 80s and then even some 70s as you head into the weekend, but a few showers/storms may move through. Have a great Sunday!