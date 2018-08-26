NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Chef Brandon Fay, managing director for Trattoria Dell’Arte, stopped by CBS2 to show how take advantage of summer produce like zucchini, eggplant, and tomatoes as the season draws to a close.

Zucchini Pancakes

By late August, if you grow your own zucchinis, you usually have more than you know what to do with. Here’s an easy and delicious way to use up your squash.

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

1 large zucchini

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 egg, lightly beaten

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

2 tbsp. flour

1 tbsp. chopped basil

1 tsp. baking powder

2 tbsp. canola oil

Crème fraiche, for serving

How to make it:

1. Trim zucchini and grate using a box grater or a processor. Transfer zucchini to a colander and salt; let sit for 10 minutes to allow the zucchini to sweat. Transfer to a kitchen towel and squeeze dry.

2. Mix zucchini with egg, cheese, flour, basil and baking powder. Season to taste.

3. Heat oil in a sauté pan; dollop zucchini batter in pan and let cook until batter is set and one side is crispy, about 1 minute. Flip and continue cooking on remaining side. Remove and transfer to a towel-lined plate. Serve with crème fraiche.

Stack ‘Em Up

Layering stacks of ripe tomatoes, soft eggplant and mozzarella makes the perfect side dish.

Serves 4

What You’ll Need:

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 large eggplant, sliced crosswise

4 large yellow/red tomatoes, sliced crosswise

4 large fresh mozzarella balls, sliced crosswise

1/2 cup basil leaves

How to make it:

1. Grease eggplant with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Heat sauté pan over medium heat and add a little more oil.

2. Sear eggplant on both sides until nicely caramelized and softened, about 1 minute per side. Remove and place on a paper-towel-lined platter.

3. Get a large platter and stack tomatoes, basil leaves, mozzarella, and eggplant, in that order. Garnish with salt and oil

Shrimp Salsa Served in an Avocado

Hold the tortilla chips and swap in a halved avocado to serve up this zesty shrimp salsa.

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

2 avocados, halved and pitted

1/2 lemon, freshly squeezed

8 oz. 36/40 shrimp (small shrimp), shelled and deveined

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 lime, freshly squeezed

2 tbsp. chopped cilantro

1 tbsp. chopped mint

1 plum tomato, diced

How to make it:

1. Assemble avocado on a platter and squeeze lemon over avocado. Set aside.

2. Season shrimp with salt and pepper.

3. Heat oil in a sauté pan and sweat garlic until translucent, about 30 seconds. Add shrimp and quickly sauté until cooked through, about 3 minutes.

4. Remove from heat and add all remaining ingredients. Spoon shrimp salsa into avocado cups and garnish with more cilantro, lime juice and olive oil. Serve immediately.