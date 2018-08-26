37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:New York Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have waived-injured wide receiver Lucky Whitehead and signed quarterback John Wolford.

Whitehead didn’t practice last week or play in the preseason game against the Giants on Friday night because of an undisclosed injury. He played his first two NFL seasons with Dallas before being claimed by New York off waivers last summer.

Whitehead was waived-injured by the Jets last September and was signed to their practice squad two months later.

Wolford gives the Jets another quarterback heading into New York’s final preseason game at Philadelphia on Thursday night. Starters typically don’t play in that game, and it would appear that rookie Sam Darnold will win the job over Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater.

Wolford went undrafted out of Wake Forest and participated in the Jets’ rookie camp in May.

