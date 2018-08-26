NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A group of 12- and 13-year-olds became the pride of Staten Island after a big run at the Little League World Series.

CBS2’s Clark Fouraker was with the team Sunday at Citi Field, where the Mets shared an important lesson: you keep working hard no matter if you win or lose.

The Mid Island Little League team from Staten Island ended its season with the best practice of the year.

“He’s telling me always stay low and be ready at all times,” 13-year-old third baseman Derek Mendez said.

“They’re just giving me advice — have fun and keep doing what I’m doing,” 13-year-old pitcher Gregory Bruno added.

Mid Island came home Mid-Atlantic champions in the LLWS after losing in the semifinals.

“It was a brotherhood. Their chemistry on and off the field was amazing. They picked each other up. When one was feeling down, they all came together,” said Christine Vidal, Mendez’s mother.

To celebrate the season, Mets players invited the team to warm up with them. They came out on the field and did some stretching, fielded fly balls and did some batting practice before Sunday’s game against Washington.

“It just sets them up for the future, which is tremendous because you put that work ethic in later on and you’re gonna be pretty successful,” Mid Island manager Joe Calabrese said.

The end-of-the-season highlight for this team was taking batting practice thrown by some of the Mets coaching staff. A special relationship between the Mets and this team had been developing for a while.

“Just to see young kids out there playing the game the way it’s supposed to be played is probably more beneficial to us than it is to them,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway said.

Earlier this month, the Mets played a game against the Philadelphia Phillies during the LLWS in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Some Mets players sat with the the young men from Staten Island.

“He has asked them to sign his hat — Steven Matz and (Noah) Syndergaard and they said only if you sign my hat and he was so excited about that, made them feel so special,” said Jodi Castellano, the mother of Staten Island player Logan Castellano.

That bond continued Sunday for this young team, as the players got to share the field with their major league idols, enjoying the game they all love.

The Staten Island team also toured the Mets locker room and had lunch at Citi Field. The players were recognized on the field before the first pitch on Sunday.