37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMHarriet the Spy
    2:00 PMDon't Blink
    2:30 PMDon't Blink
    3:00 PMSaving Hope
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Lyft, Taxi App, Uber

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Taxis in New York City have a new tool to compete with Uber, Lyft and other ride-sharing companies.

A Midtown-based tech company called Waave just rolled out a two-year pilot program for yellow and green taxis.

Passengers will be able to use a smartphone app to get upfront, surge-free pricing.

Like with Uber and Lyft, riders can pay ahead using a credit card on file.

Passengers and drivers can begin signing up for Waave now, and the company plans to offer rides starting this week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s