NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Taxis in New York City have a new tool to compete with Uber, Lyft and other ride-sharing companies.

A Midtown-based tech company called Waave just rolled out a two-year pilot program for yellow and green taxis.

Passengers will be able to use a smartphone app to get upfront, surge-free pricing.

Like with Uber and Lyft, riders can pay ahead using a credit card on file.

Passengers and drivers can begin signing up for Waave now, and the company plans to offer rides starting this week.