NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have made another arrest in the death of a Bronx teen who was attacked by a machete-wielding gang.

The NYPD told CBS2 on Sunday night that 29-year-old Ronald Ureña is facing several charges, including murder, in the death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz.

On June 20, Guzman-Feliz was dragged out of a bodega in Belmont and killed by several men carrying knives and machetes. Police said it was a case of mistaken identity.

This is the 13th arrest in this case and police are still searching for more suspects.