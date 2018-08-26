37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have made another arrest in the death of a Bronx teen who was attacked by a machete-wielding gang.

The NYPD told CBS2 on Sunday night that 29-year-old Ronald Ureña is facing several charges, including murder, in the death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz.

junior NYPD Makes 13th Arrest In Death Of Junior Guzman Feliz

Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz (credit: CBS2)

MOREBronx Councilman Says Scammers Targeting Family Of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz

On June 20, Guzman-Feliz was dragged out of a bodega in Belmont and killed by several men carrying knives and machetes. Police said it was a case of mistaken identity.

MORE12th Suspect In Death Of “Junior” Guzman-Feliz Arrested In Connecticut

This is the 13th arrest in this case and police are still searching for more suspects.

