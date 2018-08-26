37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMSunday Mass
    09:30 AMPaid Program
    10:00 AMPaid Program
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Clark Fouraker, Harlem, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A desperate search is underway in Harlem for a man police say tried to rape a woman inside her building.

The attack happened inside the woman’s apartment building at 128th Street and 5th Avenue before 5 a.m. on Saturday, reports CBS2’s Clark Fouraker.

Police say an aggressive rape attempt was likely only stopped because the woman fought the attack off.

Surveillance video shows a man police say is in his mid-30s walking through the front door of the woman’s apartment building and attempting to grab a private area.

The woman resists and the man gets violent, grabbing the woman’s neck and pushing her against the wall. She continues to resist, getting a hand around the man’s neck.

When the attacker isn’t able to get her to back down, the man finally gives up and leaves the apartment foyer, walking east on 128th Street.

Police don’t have very much specific information on this man to go off of outside of the surveillance video.

They’re hoping the images of the man’s face will lead to tips from the community.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s