NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A desperate search is underway in Harlem for a man police say tried to rape a woman inside her building.

The attack happened inside the woman’s apartment building at 128th Street and 5th Avenue before 5 a.m. on Saturday, reports CBS2’s Clark Fouraker.

Police say an aggressive rape attempt was likely only stopped because the woman fought the attack off.

Surveillance video shows a man police say is in his mid-30s walking through the front door of the woman’s apartment building and attempting to grab a private area.

The woman resists and the man gets violent, grabbing the woman’s neck and pushing her against the wall. She continues to resist, getting a hand around the man’s neck.

When the attacker isn’t able to get her to back down, the man finally gives up and leaves the apartment foyer, walking east on 128th Street.

Police don’t have very much specific information on this man to go off of outside of the surveillance video.

They’re hoping the images of the man’s face will lead to tips from the community.