NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — FDNY ambulances have been vandalized with symbols of hate.

CBS2 has obtained exclusive video shows the suspect in action, allegedly drawing swastikas on the vehicles, Marc Liverman reported Sunday night.

Police said the man who is responsible for writing the hateful messages was caught right in the act. The video shows the suspect walking up and drawing a swastika. But he doesn’t stop there. Next to it he writes “NAZI pigs” before drawing another swastika and walking away.

Today multiple #FDNY ambulances were vandalized in Manhattan. Fire Marshals and @NYPDnews are asking for assistance to identify this individual. Please call 718 722 3600. pic.twitter.com/Ssh4Nu9U9O — FDNY (@FDNY) August 26, 2018

The Fire Department said the man defaced four ambulances in total.

“That’s awful, to be honest. People shouldn’t be writing that,” Washington Heights resident Diana Tapia said. “It’s messed up. It really is.”

All of the ambulances were vandalized just after 7 a.m. on Sunday near Amsterdam Avenue and West 172nd Street in Washington Heights. Police are investigating the act as a hate crime.

“That’s not a way to bring the communications, to bring a message. That’s not a way,” Bronx resident Euris Soto said.

“I think that’s really absurd,” added Washington Heights resident Los Pagen.

More surveillance video shows investigators gathered near the ambulance. Eventually, a man can be seen walking up and wiping the offensive message and symbol away.

On Sunday, the FDNY tweeted about the hateful act, asking the public for help identifying the man seen on the video. He has what appears to be a dark beard and is wearing a white baseball cap. Now, the FDNY and a community are just hopeful the suspect gets caught.

“I just hope he gets found. You don’t know what he could have done and what he could be thinking of doing,” Pagen said.

The suspect was last seen heading north on Amsterdam Avenue, police said.