NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police made another arrest on Sunday in the death of a Bronx teen who was attacked by a machete-wielding gang.

The NYPD said Ronald Ureña, 29, is facing several charges, including murder, in the death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz.

On June 20, Guzman-Feliz was dragged out of a bodega in Belmont and killed by several men carrying knives and machetes. Police said it was a case of mistaken identity.

This is the 13th arrest in this case and police are still searching for more suspects.

Previous suspects facing charges include Luis A. Cabrarasantos, 25; Kevin Alvarez, 19; Elvin Garcia, 23; Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, 24; Manuel Rivera, 18; Danel Fernandez, 21; Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, 24; Jose Muniz, 22; Jose Tavarez, 21; Danilo Payamps Pacheco, 21; Diego Suero, 29; Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, 26; and Luis Cabrera Santos, AKA Luis Rodriguez, 25.

They charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree conspiracy, first-degree gang assault, second-degree gang assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Additionally, five of the suspects – Garcia, Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, Rivera and Muniz – are charged with first-degree murder, including torture.

The NYPD says the suspects are members of the Trinitarios gang and wrongly targeted Guzman-Feliz, who police say had no connection to gang activity. He was in the NYPD’s Explorers program for aspiring young officers.

Police described the violence as the result of “intra-gang conflict” between the Los Soros sect, allegedly led by Diego Suero, and the Sunset sect.

Feliz-Guzman’s death caught national attention after video was released showing him being dragged out of a Bronx bodega and stabbed with machetes. The #JusticeForJunior movement seeks to memorialize the teen and put a spotlight on gang violence.