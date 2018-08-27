37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Just as summer’s wrapping up, it starts to make a comeback! Yes, we’ve been spared the last few days with some rather pleasant weather, but it looks like that’s all about to change.

jl rain chances2 8/27 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

For today, temps will approach 90°, so nothing we haven’t seen before, but it will be stickier out there, for sure. Outside of that, expect light winds with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

nu tu alert heat advisory 2 8/27 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be a little more challenging though as we take those temps up a few more degrees. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue heat advisories across the tri-state area where heat index values will top out in the mid 90s to about 104°! This kind of heat stress can take a toll, so it’s best you take it easy, stay in a cool environment, and be sure to drink lots of fluids.

nu tu 7day auto17 8/27 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

The good news is there’s relief later in the week, but until then, take it easy!

