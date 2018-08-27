37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday morning everybody! After a couple of days of cooler temps, summer heat will return with a vengeance! Expect mainly sunny skies today with elevated humidity, and the high temps reaching 90 will feel even higher!

The heat will peak tomorrow and Wednesday with actual temps in the mid 90s…but the high humidity will make some spots feel hotter than 100! Make sure to stay hydrated and be careful if you have to work outside during peak heating!

Thursday will be a little bit cooler but still quite warm & muggy with highs in the mid 80s. True relief arrives Friday with partly sunny skies and temps only in the 70s.

Stay cool!

