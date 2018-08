NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A burglary suspect on the run went the wrong way across the Verrazano Bridge before crashing to an unmarked police car on Monday.

The NYPD says officers were following a man wanted for a string of burglaries on Staten Island.

They tried to pull the van over but the suspect then hit a car in front of him on the bridge, made a u-turn, and slammed into the police vehicle.

The two officers were injured and taken to a nearby hospital as the suspect was apprehended.