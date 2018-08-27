37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Liberty Island, Local TV, statue of liberty

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An propane fire on Liberty Island prompted a partial evacuation of the park and Statue of Liberty monument.

According to National Park Police, a call came in to the FDNY around noon about a fire burning in a construction zone for the new security screening facility for the island.

The area was closed to the public, and the only people in the area were construction crews. Visitors to the island were evacuated from the State of Liberty monument itself and moved to a plaza area determined to be a safe while firefighters contained the blaze.

One construction worker suffered minor injures, was treated on scene and released, according to park police.

There was no damage to monument.

Comments (4)
  1. Thomas R Burnsed Jr says:
    August 27, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    Construction accident. Those tanks are for the hot tar wagon of the roofing company. Someone didn’t tighten up a hose properly is the likely cause.

    Reply Report comment
  2. Jerry Walton says:
    August 27, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    Waiting for ANTIFA to take credit.

    Reply Report comment
  3. Bob Wahler says:
    August 27, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    The Democrats have been torching liberty for at least a couple of decades.

    Reply Report comment
    1. Hablar Claro says:
      August 27, 2018 at 1:30 pm

      Amen.

      Reply Report comment

