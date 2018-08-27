37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCorrupt Crimes
    08:30 AMKiller Mysteries
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chelsea

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a 30-year-old man was slashed in the face Monday morning in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood.

The victim was in stable condition, having suffered a “a deep laceration on the face from ear to chin,” according to police.

Police say it happened just after 6 a.m. on West 24th St. between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

NYPD officials told CBS2 their initial investigation shows the attack was the result of two workers fighting.

The male suspect in the slashing fled the scene and is at large.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s