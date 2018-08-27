NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a 30-year-old man was slashed in the face Monday morning in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood.

The victim was in stable condition, having suffered a “a deep laceration on the face from ear to chin,” according to police.

Police say it happened just after 6 a.m. on West 24th St. between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

NYPD officials told CBS2 their initial investigation shows the attack was the result of two workers fighting.

The male suspect in the slashing fled the scene and is at large.