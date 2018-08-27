NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A speed camera program in city school zones will now be saved, just in time for the first day of school.

Advocates say cameras have made a difference, reports CBS2’s Jenna Deangelis.

Speed enforcement cameras were put in 140 school zones in New York City to crack down on dangerous driving.

The cameras outside the Razi School in Woodside, Queens, were credited with a 60 percent reduction in speeding on the stretch of Queens Boulevard since they were installed.

When the state legislature failed to renew the program before 1 million New York City kids go back to school, many feared the safety of children would be compromised.

Ever since, advocates have been fighting to keep the cameras on.

“Those cameras are a way of saving lives, being a preventive measure in saving children and adults as well,” said Razi School Director Imani Moore.

Action by the New York City Council and state leaders appears to have saved the program for opening day of class.

“New York City will bring back working speed cameras in school zones before children return to classes, after the City Council brokered a deal between the mayor and governor,” posted City Council Speaker Corey Johnson on Twitter.

The city council is planning to discuss reactivating ticketing this week, the day before school starts. Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to sign it into law.