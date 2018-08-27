NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Odell Beckham Jr. expected to be paid and on Monday the Giants granted him his wish.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Beckham agreed to a five-year, $95 million contract extension, which will pay him an average of $20 million per season over the first three years of the deal. He will receive $65 million guaranteed, the most guaranteed money for a wide receiver in NFL history.

The #Giants and WR Odell Beckham Jr have agreed to terms on a 5-year extension worth a whopping $95M, source said. He gets the highest guarantee ever for a WR at $65M and averages $20M over the first 3 years. Nice job by the #NYG and agent Zeke Sandhu getting this done. Win/win💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2018

Beckham had said throughout the offseason he wanted to be the highest paid player in the league, and that was despite missing the final 11 games of the 2017 season due to a leg injury. He is now the highest-paid receiver, eclipsing the $17 million per season the Pittsburgh Steelers are paying Antonio Brown. Beckham’s guaranteed money easily surpasses the $55 million the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave to Mike Evans back in March.

Selected No. 12 in the first round of the 2014 draft out of LSU, Beckham has been a prolific player, recording 313 receptions, 4,424 yards and 38 touchdowns in just 47 career games.

Prior to agreeing to the contract, Beckham appeared prepared to play out the final year of his rookie deal, which would have paid him $8.4 million.

Traditionally a very conservative franchise, the Giants clearly understood the price of doing business in the NFL these days. Beckham has a history of questionable behavior both on and off the field, but that didn’t stop New York from financially satisfying a talent that is among the best in the sport, regardless of position. The Giants did at one point consider trading their best player, but it appears Beckham showing up for all stages of offseason workouts and then reporting for training camp without incident was enough to convince them to move forward with what is perhaps the most significant investment in franchise history.

Beckham is the only player in NFL history to begin his career with three seasons of at least 90 receptions and 1,300 receiving yards.