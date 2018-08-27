NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – “Wolverine” star Hugh Jackman added his take on the viral video social challenge trend around Drake’s “Kiki Do You Love Me” song.

The “In My Feelings Challenge” has been going on for a while now, with people jumping out of their cars and celebrities adding their own spin to the song, reports CBS2’s Alex Denis.

The Oscar-nominated actor took things to a new level – a lower level – by performing the dance underwater.

So far Jackman’s performance has gotten more than 2.4 million views on his Instagram account.