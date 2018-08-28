NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Pfizer has issued a voluntary recall for Children’s Advil due to a labeling mistake that could lead to an accidental overdose.

The drug company says the dosage cup is marked in teaspoons, but the label is marked in milliliters.

It only applies to four-ounce bottles of bubble gum-flavored “Children’s Advil Suspension” which were distributed nationwide in May and June.

Pfizer says consumers should return the medication for a refund.

For more information on the voluntary recall, CLICK HERE.