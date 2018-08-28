WATCHNY DEMOCRATIC GUBERNATORIAL DEBATE - Andrew Cuomo - Cynthia Nixon - Wednesday 7 P.M.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Pfizer has issued a voluntary recall for Children’s Advil due to a labeling mistake that could lead to an accidental overdose.

The drug company says the dosage cup is marked in teaspoons, but the label is marked in milliliters.

childrens advil recall Consumer Alert: Childrens Advil Recalled Over Overdose Fears

Children’s Advil affected by recall. (credit: CBS2)

It only applies to four-ounce bottles of bubble gum-flavored “Children’s Advil Suspension” which were distributed nationwide in May and June.

Pfizer says consumers should return the medication for a refund.

For more information on the voluntary recall, CLICK HERE.

