FAO Schwarz

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It looks like one of New York’s long-lost retail experiences might be making a comeback.

A new version of the legendary toy store FAO Schwarz is reportedly planned for Rockefeller Center, as seen in images provided to the Wall Street Journal.

A California firm acquired the brand two years ago.

The company promises a rich shopping experience with product demonstrations, magicians and even some employees in costumes.

It also plans to have a version of the giant piano keyboard made famous in the film “Big.”

