HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A series of recent water main breaks in Hoboken, New Jersey has left residents angry while the mayor and water company dispute who’s to blame.

As CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reports, it happens so frequently, people who live in Hoboken know the drill all too well.

“You just wake up, and there’s no water,” resident Jen Prado told Burrell.

According to city officials, there have been at least 14 water main breaks since the end of June, which they say is unusual for the summer in a city that’s just a square mile.

“Like a week does not pass,” resident Samantha Cicimirska said.

“It’s very bad,” a man added.

Exclusive: SUEZ Water Says ‘Number Of Factors’ To Blame For Recent Rise In Hoboken Water Main Breaks

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla will announce the city’s plan to address the problem Tuesday. He suspects the reason behind the spike in breaks is an underground project by SUEZ Water to upgrade the city’s water meters.

On Monday, the mayor had an emergency meeting with the general manager of SUEZ Environmental Services, Christopher Riat, who told CBS2 he does not see a correlation.

“It could be the heat that we’ve had, the usage that we’ve had. There are a number of factors that could lead to it,” he said. “This community has grown significantly. There’s a significant amount of pressure taxing on the system between the construction and the new development.”

Riat said some of the pipes date back to the 1800s, and SUEZ even uncovered some wooden pipes during excavation work for the meter project.

So CBS2 asked the city spokesperson whether all the new construction may be a factor.

“Well, I would like to reiterate that they also said it’s possible that the water meter pit project is related to all these breaks,” said Santiago Melli-Huber.

Experts say the weather could also have put stress on the pipes and infrastructure.

“We’ve had a very, very raining spring and summer, we’ve had a lot of flooding here already,” urban resilience expert Alexander Mirescu said.