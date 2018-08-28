HOUSTON (CBSNewYork) — A bizarre mystery is unfolding in Houston, where police say they’re trying to find a young woman who may be in distress.

Surveillance video shows the woman ringing the doorbell of a home in the middle of the night last Friday.

She can be seen barefoot and without any pants with what appears to be a restraint dangling from her wrist.

Some witnesses say the woman appeared to be pregnant.

Neighbors tell police the woman rang several doorbells, but no one got to her before she vanished.