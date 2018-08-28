WATCHNY DEMOCRATIC GUBERNATORIAL DEBATE - Andrew Cuomo - Cynthia Nixon - Wednesday 7 P.M.
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    10:00 PMJudge Judy
    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMMike & Molly
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Houston, Texas

HOUSTON (CBSNewYork) — A bizarre mystery is unfolding in Houston, where police say they’re trying to find a young woman who may be in distress.

Surveillance video shows the woman ringing the doorbell of a home in the middle of the night last Friday.

mystery doorbell woman in texas WATCH: Police Search For Mystery Woman Ringing Doorbells In Texas

Mysterious woman ringing doorbells near Houston. (credit: CBS2)

She can be seen barefoot and without any pants with what appears to be a restraint dangling from her wrist.

Some witnesses say the woman appeared to be pregnant.

Neighbors tell police the woman rang several doorbells, but no one got to her before she vanished.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s