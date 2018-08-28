WATCHNY DEMOCRATIC GUBERNATORIAL DEBATE - Andrew Cuomo - Cynthia Nixon - Wednesday 7 P.M.
Filed Under:Hunts Point, Local TV, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bag of human remains was found in the Bronx for the second time in four days Tuesday night.

Someone discovered the body parts at Barretto Point Park in the Hunts Point section.

Three days ago, a Parks Department worker found two bags filled with mutilated body parts at Crotona Park.

He reported it to his boss who looked inside the bags with another employee the next day.

“I was walking my dogs and my dogs went to the bags and the parks people told me not to go by the bags because it smells,” said one person in the park.

The crime scene unit taped off a large section of the park Friday searching for clues.

Many residents have since been wary to go near the park after this discovery. Police couldn’t immediately say whether the two incidents are connected.

