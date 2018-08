CORAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police were on scene Tuesday evening after a child was found unresponsive in a hot car outside a home in Coram, Suffolk County.

Authorities say they responded to a home on Apex Drive, where they discovered the child who was inside a vehicle with its windows closed.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

