EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The Meadowlands American Dream project has been dragging on for more than 15 years.

Now the planners they have an opening date, reports CBS2’s Meg Baker.

Among the concrete beams, the roller coaster tracks are rising, the water park is being connected, a big round amphitheater is being constructed and the ice hockey rink is in the works.

The American Dream project has come back to life, and project managers say it will be ready to go by April 2019.

The builder says the project creates 23,000 construction jobs, which will turn into more than 16,000 permanent jobs.

Today Gov. Phil Murphy joined Triple Five investors and other officials to talk economics…

“These jobs – get this – will pay annual wage of $1.2 billion,” said Murphy. “And those wages will find their way into broader economy.”

With brick and mortar malls closing all over the country, developers expect this mall to survive since the emphasis has changed from shopping to fun.

“(It’s) 55 percent entertainment, 45 percent retail and culinary – different mix than tradition shopping destination,” said Lincoln Palsgrove of Triple Five.

Palsgrove says they expect to draw 40 million people every year.

They are working hard to capture the international market and the 65 million visitors who travel to New York City annually.

“We are going to have great connectivity with the region working with NJ TRANSIT in making sure everything is set up day one,” said Palsgrove.

For drivers, the mall will have 30,000 parking spots – 22,000 as part of the project and 11,000 in agreement with the stadium.