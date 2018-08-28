NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It might still be summer, but Starbucks’ beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte is back.

The coffee chain began offering its fall favorites on Tuesday – about one week earlier than usual.

“Fall, is it really you? Pumpkin Spice Latte is back. #PSL,” Starbucks tweeted.

“Signing on just to say I’m back. Let’s catch up IRL,” the official Pumpkin Spice Latte account posted.

The company says the PSL was created in 2003 on the heels of the success of its Eggnog Latte and Peppermint Mocha beverages. It’s now its most popular seasonal beverage of all time.