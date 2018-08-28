CALVERTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A “pedophile’s paradise.” That’s what a victim’s mother is calling the wave pool at a popular water park.

It was a troubling review that came days after her daughter and three other girls claim they were groped by strangers. On Tuesday, their mothers demanded a stepped-up investigation into the incident, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.

On one of the hottest days of the summer, Splish Splash ushered in crowds, while miles away three Long Island mothers shared their own warning.

“At least four girls were sexually abused at Splish Splash and nobody did anything,” said the mother of an 11-year-old victim.

The mothers didn’t want to be identified to protect their daughters, who are ages 11-13. They said the girls were on a YMCA camp trip last week when a group of five young men sexually groped the girls in a wave pool. Security escorted the alleged offenders out, but did not immediately notify police or take the men’s names.

“The wave pool is a pedophile’s paradise and Splish Splash is ensuring that it stays that way,” one mother said. “The same five men can return to the park today and nobody would know or stop them,” one mother said.

“The fact they let them go with out getting names, any identification, I mean, that is horrible,” a mother of a 13-year-old said.

“Hold these men. Get a police report filed so we as parents can then go forward and press charges,” a mother of a 12-year-old said. “There is no greater feeling of helplessness than knowing the men who did this are out there, knowing they got away with sexually abusing my daughter and three other girls.”

There are now serious questions about the popular water park’s policies, but its management wouldn’t answer CBS2’s questions on Tuesday.

It did, however, offer a statement, which said, “Splish Splash takes safety very seriously. We are aware of the incident and we are working with Riverhead police.”

The parents also blasted Riverhead police for their inaction, but the chief said the department is doing all it can and is hoping to make arrests. The department is reviewing what little surveillance video there is, including none at the wave pool, police said.

the mothers said all involved failed, even YMCA chaperones who did not authorize the park to call police.

“The ‘Y’ blamed the park, the park blamed the ‘Y’ and the police is powerless,” a mother said. “The girls, however, are left violated and my daughter is having nightmares.”

The mothers are seeking arrests and are urging anyone with photos or video from last Tuesday afternoon to check for images of five young adult men, who were wearing shirts with similar logos and carrying a soccer ball.

The Huntington YMCA would also not take CBS2’s questions, but issued a statement saying it’s working with law enforcement and safety is its highest priority.