NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s hot, it’s humid and it’s going to get worse.

By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will feel like 100 degrees for most across the Tri-State Area.

A heat advisory is in effect for New York City from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 9 p.m. Wednesday.

CBS2’s Clark Fouraker caught up with people as they tried to beat the heat in Manhattan.

“Just so hot,” one little boy said.

“Trying to get out early before it gets too hot outside,” a man added.

Tourists and commuters alike were dealing with the final punch of summer weather.

“It’s really humid, I must say, it’s crazy. I was just biking from Harlem and I needed to stop because it’s a little bit too hot,” said Davor Anic, who didn’t realize how warm it would be and forgot to pack a change of clothes for work.

In Central Park, runners said they were getting their miles in early. Bike rental businesses said the heat might actually help their sales – a breeze on two wheels is better than no breeze at all.

“A day like this is kind of rough for me,” Chris Poulos, who commutes two miles from Midtown East to Lincoln Center, said. “No complaints. Lose a couple pounds. But yeah, this is rough.”

He said even with the heat, walking is still the coolest way to get to work.

“Let’s just hope the humidity breaks, because that will be a welcome relief,” he said. “Change of clothes for sure, because I can’t work like this.”

For more on how to beat the heat, see our summer heat safety guide.