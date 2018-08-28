NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Times Square was still buzzing late Tuesday after a swarm of bees took over a hot dog cart, creating pandemonium at the Crossroads of the World.

The honeybees descended on a food cart umbrella near the corner of 43rd Street and Broadway around 2 p.m. NYPD beekeepers — yes, they’re a real thing — responded to the scene to vacuum and contain the critters in a humane fashion. Once collected, the bees were taken outside of Manhattan and released.

About 25k were relocated after getting notified from our great crowd in Times Square. Over crowded hive on a very humid day caused them to take temporary residence while scout bees are out finding a new permanent residence. https://t.co/SkKIDoEJZV — NYPD Bees (@NYPDBees) August 28, 2018

Experts say a swarm of bees this size is a rarity in the city, but not entirely unheard of.

“Usually bees swarm because they’re overcrowded or it’s too hot and there’s a lot of overcrowding in New York,” beekeeper Andrew Coté said. “Generally when honeybees swarm, they’re mostly docile. They’re not defensive, not interested in stinging at any time — particularly when they swarm.”

Basically, Coté says the bees won’t bother you as long as you don’t bother them.