NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Times Square was still buzzing late Tuesday after a swarm of bees took over a hot dog cart, creating pandemonium at the Crossroads of the World.
The honeybees descended on a food cart umbrella near the corner of 43rd Street and Broadway around 2 p.m. NYPD beekeepers — yes, they’re a real thing — responded to the scene to vacuum and contain the critters in a humane fashion. Once collected, the bees were taken outside of Manhattan and released.
Experts say a swarm of bees this size is a rarity in the city, but not entirely unheard of.
“Usually bees swarm because they’re overcrowded or it’s too hot and there’s a lot of overcrowding in New York,” beekeeper Andrew Coté said. “Generally when honeybees swarm, they’re mostly docile. They’re not defensive, not interested in stinging at any time — particularly when they swarm.”
Basically, Coté says the bees won’t bother you as long as you don’t bother them.