YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Rivals will be teammates this fall when Yonkers high schools take to the football field.

Eight teams combined into two, a merger facilitated by the friendly rivalry between cops and firefighters, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Tuesday.

When they hit the field last year, some of the players represented Saunders High School — the Blue Devils. But that football team no longer exists.

Saunders’ students now wear the red jerseys of the Yonkers Brave, after an unprecedented merger of city teams.

MORE: NJ Pop Warner League Needs Help To Avoid Turning Kids Away

Last year, the eight Yonkers public high schools each fielded a football team, or at least tried to. One of the teams folded after the first game; another at the end of the season. There were too many injuries and not enough replacement players.

On top of that, budget troubles are so bad, Yonkers has considered eliminating sports altogether.

“I really just think it’s a great opportunity that we have, being able to come together, four schools together, and really compete,” said Jonathan Guerrido, who plays for the Yonkers Force.

MORE: Tips To Stay Cool During Demanding Summer Practices

The Brave will partner with firefighters, while players on the Force will align with cops. Both services have agreed to support the young men on and off the field.

“We just look forward to helping them stay in school, doing well, and having a great life,” said Barry McGooey of the Yonkers Fire Department.

“I believe it’s a way to connect the police with the community and the kids that are growing up in that community,” added the Force’s Marhari Wills.

Players said they worried about suiting up with guys who were on rival teams last year.

“It’s different, but it hasn’t been so difficult because everybody has the same plan. Everybody wants to grow. Everybody wants to get better,” said the Brave’s Nuryel Benitez.

And everybody wants to win. We’ll see who comes out on top when the Brave battles the Force on Oct. 12.

Even as eight teams were folded into two, Yonkers restored the junior varsity teams, so there are more slots for students who want to play this year than last year.