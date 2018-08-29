By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The word that best describes today is hot! And it’s another heat-combined-with-humidity situation, so while the thermometer may read the middle 90s this afternoon, it’s going to feel more like the triple digits! Stay hydrated, stay cool, and stay safe, folks!

Stuffy air will linger into tonight out ahead of our next cold front. It should stay mostly clear and quiet, too, though a storm could graze our distant northwest suburbs this evening. Expect temps to struggle to dip below the 80° mark once again.

Tomorrow — after staying dry for an entire week — we’ll be talking about the possibility of a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon. But by the looks of things, the activity will be more isolated to scattered, so not everyone will get wet. Outside of that, temperatures are expected to make another run for the 90° mark. And you guessed it: it will remain sticky.

Then, as we head into Friday, a rain chance remains in the mix, but the bigger story will be the temps — stuck in the 70s!