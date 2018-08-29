CALVERTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police have released photos of eight men and a woman wanted for questioning after parents of summer campers complained their daughters were groped at a popular Long Island water park.

The alleged incident happened last week at Splish Splash in Calverton.

Parents said a group of five young men groped the four girls – ages 11 to 13. Security escorted the men out, but did not immediately contact police or take their names.

“At least four girls were sexually abused at Splish Splash and nobody did anything,” the mother of an 11-year-old victim said on Tuesday.

“The wave pool is a pedophile’s paradise and Splish Splash is ensuring that it stays that way,” one mother said. “The same five men can return to the park today and nobody would know or stop them.”

“The fact they let them go without getting names, any identification, I mean, that is horrible,” a mother of a 13-year-old said.

“Hold these men. Get a police report filed so we as parents can then go forward and press charges,” a mother of a 12-year-old said. “There is no greater feeling of helplessness than knowing the men who did this are out there, knowing they got away with sexually abusing my daughter and three other girls.”

There are now serious questions about the popular water park’s policies, but its management wouldn’t answer CBS2’s questions on Tuesday.

It did, however, offer a statement, which said, “Splish Splash takes safety very seriously. We are aware of the incident and we are working with Riverhead police.”

The parents also blasted Riverhead police for their inaction, but the chief said the department is doing all it can and is hoping to make arrests. The department was reviewing what little surveillance video there is, including none at the wave pool, police said.

The mothers said all involved failed, even YMCA chaperones who did not authorize the park to call police.

“The ‘Y’ blamed the park, the park blamed the ‘Y’ and the police is powerless,” a mother said. “The girls, however, are left violated and my daughter is having nightmares.”

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.