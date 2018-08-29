WATCHNY DEMOCRATIC GUBERNATORIAL DEBATE - Andrew Cuomo - Cynthia Nixon - Wednesday 7 P.M.
The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was killed and woman critically hurt in a jet ski crash Tuesday in the Bronx.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. at Evers Marina in the Country Club section.

Police said it appears the 30-year-old man was operating the jet ski when it struck a docked boat. He and his 26-year-old female passenger were both ejected.

A person on board the boat was not injured.

Police said the man suffered head trauma and was pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center. The woman had an injury to her leg and was listed in stable condition.

