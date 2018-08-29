NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Brooklyn district attorney has dismissed assault charges against a customer stemming from a brawl at a nail salon.

CBS2 obtained exclusive video showing the Aug. 3 incident. Customer Christina Thomas is seen pacing the salon floor just moments before the altercation.

“After reviewing all the evidence, interviewing more than a dozen witnesses and analyzing video footage, we dismissed the charges today against Ms. Thomas in the interest of justice,” DA Eric Gonzalez said in a statement.

Police said the dispute that led to the altercation was over payment for services at the salon, adding the fight broke out after Thomas complained about her eyebrow service and refused to pay $5 for it. Her mother said that’s when the salon owner stepped in and things got heated.

“She had practically all her eyebrow off,” Thomas’ mother said. “He said, ‘I’ll fix it.’ She said, ‘You can’t fix it.’”

That’s when the owner called the police, according to Christina’s mother. Surveillance video released by the Chinese American Nail Association shows the verbal argument escalating into a physical fight. Police said Thomas hit an employee. The employee then struck the customer with a broom, according to police.

The employee who was arrested, Huiyue Zheng, is due back in court on Sept. 25, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

The association told CBS2 the altercation could have easily been avoided.

“That happens a lot. They’re not supposed to fight like that. For both sides, that is totally wrong,” a representative from the association said.