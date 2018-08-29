NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Centers for Disease Control says one person has died and several others have been hospitalized by kosher chicken infected with salmonella.

According to the agency’s report, a total of 17 cases of salmonella had been reported in New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia from September of 2017 to June of this year. Eight of those patients were hospitalized and one person in New York died from the illness.

The New York State Department of Health reportedly found several of the patients had eaten Empire Kosher brand chicken.

However, health officials are still investigating. The outbreak was found in “samples of raw chicken collected from two facilities, including one facility that processes Empire Kosher brand chicken,” a CDC release states.

“CDC is not advising that people avoid eating kosher chicken or Empire Kosher brand chicken,” the agency’s website added.

Although there has not been a recall issued, the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a public health alert for raw chicken products produced by Empire Kosher Poultry, Inc.

Health officials say consumers should wash their hands thoroughly before handling raw chicken and cook poultry to an internal temperature of 165°F before eating.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps within one to three days of infection.