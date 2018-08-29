WATCHNY DEMOCRATIC GUBERNATORIAL DEBATE - Andrew Cuomo - Cynthia Nixon - Wednesday 7 P.M.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo and former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon will face off Wednesday in their only scheduled debate before New York’s democratic primary next month.

CBS2 is hosting the debate at Hofstra University on Long Island, and viewers can tune in at 7 p.m.

ny gov debate Gov. Cuomo, Nixon Gear Up For Primary Debate On CBS2

(CBS2)

Incumbent Cuomo told CBS2 he’s been preparing “by governing.”

Meanwhile, challenger Nixon is focused on getting her message to voters.

“I’m doing what I’ve done all this campaign. I’m going to voters and I’m talking to them about the issues that they care most about,” she said.

Both teams have been practicing for the debate, hoping to use the opportunity to score points with voters.

More: Gov. Andrew Cuomo & Challenger Cynthia Nixon To Square Off In 1-On-1 Debate Airing On CBS2

Cuomo’s likely strategy will be touting his record – his big infrastructure push building airports and bridges, and passing laws including same-sex marriage and gun reform.

Nixon is expected to attack the governor, blaming him for the deteriorating mass transit system and corruption in Albany.

In the run-up to the debate, the pair traded barbs Tuesday about a campaign donation Cuomo received a decade ago from President Donald Trump.

“I am here to call on Andrew Cuomo to return the $64,000 he has had donated to him by Donald Trump,” said Nixon.

“I’m not giving Donald Trump back his money,” Cuomo said. “I am focused on defeating Donald Trump, I’m not going to help him.”

The most recent polls have Cuomo ahead of Nixon, whose camp has been critical of the governor for only agreeing to a single debate.

Voters will cast their ballots on September 13.

