LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police were investigating Wednesday after a couple was found tied up and robbed inside a 55-and-over gated community in New Jersey.

CBS2’s Meg Baker was on the scene at the Enclave at the Fairways, located on Eagle Ridge Circle, where police say the couple were badly beaten and tied up with duct tape at around 3 a.m. during a home invasion. The couple’s vehicle was also stolen, police said.

Neighbors were stunned to hear the news.

“I was devastated. I couldn’t believe it. They are such nice people. I’m just praying they are all right. We moved here from Philadelphia and we felt very safe, up until now,” neighbor Terry Rosenberg said.

“I can’t imagine what they are going through. We can’t get an update on condition other than they are in the hospital,” neighbor Dick Gaines said.

CBS2 has learned the couple is being treated at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Some suspect the intruder made his way into the gated community through their backyard, which backs up to a main road.