NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was found unconscious after vanishing in the waters off Orchard Beach in the Bronx late Wednesday.

Authorities were called to the area just before 8 p.m. for reports of two missing adult swimmers. One of the victims had already swam back to shore by the time help arrived, and showed divers where the second swimmer was last seen.

FDNY rescue crews recovered the 32-year-old man from the water. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals / Jacobi unresponsive and in critical condition.

“It was dark, there was still people on the beach, and there was a lot of frantic panic about the missing swimmer in the water,” FDNY Chief John Esposito said.

Esposito adds the water seemed calm and was at low tide when crews arrived, and the beach was closed when the swimmers were initially reported missing.