VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — After a summer surprise on the Fourth of July, officials vow there will be no Labor Day letdown this weekend at a popular state park.

A plan is in place to prevent the traffic mayhem experienced last month, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

It was quiet at one key intersection on Wednesday, but on Independence Day it was mayhem, as dozens of cars parked illegally in a neighborhood near the entrance to Rockland Lake State Park.

Residents were impacted by overflow after an unexpected number of cars filled the massive parking lot was filled by noon.

“Cars parked helter-skelter, triple parked. It was amazing. It was a mess,” park neighbor Ron Ippolito said.

Some residents said their driveways were blocked. The backup impacted first responders.

“The local ambulance corps had to move the way in which they were dispatching ambulances because the roadway was snarled. It was jammed,” Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann said.

Concerns prompted state and local agencies to develop an aggressive plan for Labor Day weekend.

A key focus will be communication. The locals told CBS2’s Aiello they couldn’t even get Rockland Lake managers on the phone on July 4.

“There’s now a much better line of communication to keep everyone informed of what’s going on both in and outside the park and everyone has a better idea of what their jobs should be heading into the weekend,” Rockland County spokesman John Lyon said.

Message signs on the Palisades Parkway will communicate information as Labor Day crowds build and Clarkstown police will have portable electronic message boards on local roads, warning drivers they will be towed if they park illegally.

In addition, tow trucks will be on standby to give offenders “the hook.”

Officials say, long term, the state needs to hire more park police. There are just 29 officers for 23 state parks in the region, Aiello reported.